1600 Atlantic Highway) to discuss acceptance of an Economic Development Program CDBG Grant. The purpose of the grant is to provide $90,000 to Odd Alewives for equipment, inventory, and working capital expenses through this program. Public comments will be solicited at this Hearing and will be submitted as part of the Project Development Phase. All persons wishing to make comments or ask questions about the acceptance of these funds are invited to attend this Public Hearing.

Comments may be submitted in writing to: Maxwell Johnstone at PO Box J, Waldoboro, ME, 04572, at any time prior to the Public Hearing. TDD/TTY users may call 711. If you are physically unable to access any of the City’s/Town’s programs or services, please call Ma

