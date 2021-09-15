The Newcastle Board of Selectmen have scheduled a Public Hearing to be held on September 27, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Newcastle Fire Station Community Room located at 86 River Road, to discuss the following:

• General Assistance Ordinance and Appendices A-H for 2021-2022

All interested parties are encouraged to attend.

