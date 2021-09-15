Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Public Hearing Notice Town of Newcastle

at

The Newcastle Board of Selectmen have scheduled a Public Hearing to be held on September 27, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Newcastle Fire Station Community Room located at 86 River Road, to discuss the following:
• General Assistance Ordinance and Appendices A-H for 2021-2022
All interested parties are encouraged to attend.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^