The Newcastle Board of Selectmen have scheduled a Public Hearing to be held on September 27, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Newcastle Fire Station Community Room located at 86 River Road, to discuss the following:
• General Assistance Ordinance and Appendices A-H for 2021-2022
All interested parties are encouraged to attend.
Public Hearing Notice Town of Newcastle
