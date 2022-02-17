The Town of Damariscotta will hold a Public Hearing on March 2, 2022, at 5:30 PM, at Damariscotta Town Hall, 21 School Street Damariscotta to discuss an application being submitted to the State of Maine CDBG program for a Public Infrastructure grant program.

The purpose of the grant application is to obtain funding for the reconstruction of storm water drainage on Hodgdon Street between Pleasant Street and Hillside Cemetery. Public comments will be solicited at this hearing and will be submitted as part of the application. All persons wishing to make comments or ask questions about the grant application are invited to attend this Public Hearing either in person or remotely via Zoom.

Face masks are required for in-person attendance.

Link for Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81034489045

Meeting ID: 810 3448 9045

Passcode: BOS

Comments may be submitted in writing to: Matt Lutkus, Town Manager, 21 School Street Damariscotta 04543 at any time prior to the Public Hearing. TDD/TTY users may call 711. If you are physically unable to access any of the City’s/Town’s programs or services, please call Matt Lutkus at 207-563-5168 so that accommodations can be made.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

