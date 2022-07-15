The Town of Waldoboro will hold a Public Hearing on July 26, 2022 at the Select Board meeting to discuss acceptance of the Housing Assistance CDBG Grant. The purpose of the grant is to demolish and remediate the former AD Gray school (56 School street) to then build affordable senior housing units. Public comments will be solicited at this Hearing and will be submitted as part of the Project Development Phase. All persons wishing to make comments or ask questions about the acceptance of these funds are invited to attend this Public Hearing. Comments may be submitted in writing to:

Maxwell Johnstone (planning@waldoboromaine.org)

at any time prior to the Public Hearing. TDD/TTY users may call 711.

If you are physically unable to access any of the

Town’s programs or services, please call 207-832-5369 extension 4

so that accommodations can be made.

