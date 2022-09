The Select Board will be holding a Public Hearing on October 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM at the Town Office

6 Fowles Point Road, Westport Island ME 04578.

The Public Hearing will be adopting the Maine Municipal Association’s General Assistance Model Ordinance,

Appendix A-H, for a period of October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023.

