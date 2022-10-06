The Town of Damariscotta will hold a Public Hearing on October 19, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Select Board meeting to discuss acceptance of an Economic Development Program CDBG Grant. The purpose of the grant is to provide equipment purchases, working capital, and inventory for Damariscotta Good Coffee, LLC (Cupacity). Public comments will be solicited at this Hearing and will be submitted as part of the Project Development Phase. All persons wishing to make comments or ask questions about the acceptance of these funds are invited to attend this public hearing. Either in person or remotely via Zoom.

ZOOM LINK: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87878201039

MEETING ID: 878 7820 1039

PASSCODE: Dama22

Comments may be submitted in writing to: Isabelle Oechslie, Town Planner, 21 School Street, Damariscotta, ME, 04543 at any time prior to the Public Hearing. TDD/TTY users may call 711.

If you are physically unable to access any of the Town’s programs or services, please call

Andrew Dorr, Town Manager at 207-563-5168 so that accommodations can be made.

