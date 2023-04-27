The County of Lincoln will hold a Public Hearing on May 2, 2023 at 10 am at the Lincoln County Commissioners Meeting Room to discuss an application being submitted to the State of Maine CDBG program for a Public Service Grant.

The purpose of the grant application is to provide 200 scholarships low-to-moderate individuals in Lincoln County to participate in the Maine Digital Inclusion Initiative. The funds will be used to provide digital skills assessments and individual learning plans to assist adult learners in achieving their digital skills goals and objectives. Public comments will be solicited at this Hearing and will be submitted as part of the application. All persons wishing to make comments or ask questions about the grant application are invited to attend this Public Hearing.

Comments may be submitted in writing to: Carrie Kipfer, Lincoln County Courthouse, 32 High Street, Wiscasset, Maine 04578 at any time prior to the Public Hearing. TDD/TTY users may call 711. If you are physically unable to access any of the County’s programs or services, please call 207-882-6311, so that accommodations can be made.

