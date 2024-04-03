The Planning Board of the Town of Warren will hold a public hearing pursuant to Title 30-A MRSA Chapt. 187, §4352 at 7:00 pm, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Town Office Municipal Complex, 167 Western Rd., Warren, to hear comments on the adoption of the Metallic Mining Ordinance Amendment, Shoreland Zoning Amendment, and the Land Use Ordinance Amendment as it pertains to both Metallic Mining and LD2003 (affordable housing).

