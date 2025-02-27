The Lincoln County News
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE TOWN OF WISCASSET

at

The Wiscasset Select Board will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 6 p.m. at the Town Office Meeting Room, 51 Bath Road, to seek public input on a request to support naming the Route 1 railroad crossing in memory of James Weldon Johnson.

Please see the Select Board agenda for instructions to attend the meeting via Zoom.

You may also submit comments in writing to: Town Manager, 51 Bath Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578, or email to manager@wiscasset.org. Submissions must be received by 5 p.m. on March 5, 2025.


