The Wiscasset Selectboard will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 6 p.m. at the Wiscasset Town Office and via Zoom to hear comments and to consider the renewal of a Medical Use Storefront Cannabis License for the for:

• SeaGrass Group, LLC, DBA Mad Hatters, located at 291 Bath

Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578

Written comments may be submitted to: manager@wiscasset.org or by mailed to Manager, 51 Bath Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578.

