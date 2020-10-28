The Town of Nobleboro will hold a Public Hearing on November 10, 2020 at 7 pm at the Nobleboro Town Office to discuss the acceptance of a Special Projects-COVID CDBG Grant for Op-Box, Inc., in response to COVID-19, to purchase equipment and renovate a building for product assembly and to create new jobs.

Public comments will be solicited at this Hearing and will be submitted as part of the Project Development Phase. All persons wishing to make comments or ask questions about the acceptance of these funds are invited to attend this Public Hearing. Comments may be submitted in writing to: Nobleboro Board of Selectmen, Town Office, 192 US Highway 1, Nobleboro, Maine 04555 at any time prior to the Public Hearing. TDD/TTY users may call 711. If you are physically unable to access any of the Town’s programs or services, please call the Town Office, 563-8816, so that accommodations can be made. Masks are required if you plan to attend this meeting.

