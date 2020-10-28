The Town of Newcastle will hold an Electronic Public Hearing on November 9, 2020 at 7 pm via the Zoom website to discuss the acceptance of a Special Projects-COVID CDBG Grant for Lu-Dz, LLC (dba Split Rock Distilling), in response to COVID-19, to purchase equipment to improve the efficiency of the production of hand sanitizers. The meeting will be broadcast on the Town’s YouTube channel.

Public comments will be solicited at this Hearing and will be submitted as part of the Project Development Phase. All persons wishing to make comments or ask questions about the acceptance of these funds are invited to submit them PRIOR to the Public Hearing by emailing the Town Clerk at clerk@newcastlemaine.us, use of the drop box located by the town office door or by writing to: Jon Duke, Town Manager, Town Office, PO Box 386, Newcastle, Maine 04553. TDD/TTY users may dial 711. If you are physically unable to access any of the Town’s programs or services, please call the Town Office, 563-3441, so that accommodations can be made.

