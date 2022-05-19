The Town of Waldoboro will hold a Public Hearing on May 24 at 6:00 p.m., at the Waldoboro Town Office (1600 Atlantic Highway) to discuss an application being submitted to the State of Maine CDBG program for a Housing Assistance Application. The purpose of the grant application is to allocate funding for the proposed affordable senior housing project at the former AD Gray School.

Public comments will be solicited at this Hearing and will be submitted as part of the application.

All persons wishing to make comments or ask questions about the grant application are invited to attend this Public Hearing.

Comments may be submitted in writing to:

Maxwell Johnstone, PO Box J, Waldoboro, ME, 04572 at any time prior to the Public Hearing. TDD/TTY users may 711. If you are physically unable to access any of the City’s/Town’s programs or services, please call Maxwell Johnstone at 207-832-5369 Extension 4 so that accommodations can be made.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

