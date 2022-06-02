The Town of Damariscotta will hold a Public Hearing on June 15, 2022 at 5:30 pm at the Great Salt Bay School (559 Main Street, Damariscotta) to discuss an application being submitted to the State of Maine CDBG program for an Economic Development Program Application. The purpose of the request is to allocate funding for the proposed business improvements at Damariscotta Good Coffee, LLC (Cupacity) located at 133 Main Street, Damariscotta. Public comments will be solicited at this Hearing and will be submitted as part of the application’s required documentation.

All persons wishing to make comments or ask questions about the proposal are invited to attend this Public Hearing. Comments may be submitted in writing to: Cheryl Pinkham, 21 School Street, Damariscotta, ME, 04543 at any time prior to the Public Hearing. TDD/TTY users may call 711.

If you are physically unable to access any of the City’s/Town’s programs or services,

please call Cheryl Pinkham at 207-563-5168, so that accommodations can be made.

