Public Hearing Notice for Community Development Block Grant The Town of Damariscotta Community Development Block Grant

The Town of Damariscotta will hold a Public Hearing on March 1, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the Damariscotta Town Office (21 School Street) to discuss an application being submitted to the State of Maine CDBG program for an Economic Development Program Application. The purpose of the request is to allocate funding for the proposed business improvements at Du Jardin. Public comments will be solicited at this Hearing and will be submitted as part of the application’s required documentation.

All persons wishing to make comments or ask questions about the proposal are invited to attend this Public Hearing. Comments may be submitted in writing to: Max Johnstone, 21 School Street, Damariscotta, ME, 04543 or via email at mjohnstone@midcoastcog.com at any time prior to the Public Hearing. TDD/TTY users may call 711. If you are physically unable to access any of the City’s/Town’s programs or services, please call Max Johnstone at 207-209-4129, so that accommodations can be made.

