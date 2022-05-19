Advanced Search
Public Hearing Notice for Community Development Block Grant The Town of Waldoboro Community Development Block Grant

at

The Town of Waldoboro will hold a Public Hearing on May 24 at 6:00 p.m., at the Waldoboro Town Office (1600 Atlantic Highway) to discuss an application being submitted to the State of Maine CDBG program for an Economic Development Program Application.
The purpose of the request is to allocate funding for the proposed business improvements at Delano Seafood. Public comments will be solicited at this Hearing and will be submitted as part of the application’s required documentation.
All persons wishing to make comments or ask questions about the proposal are invited to attend this Public Hearing. Comments may be submitted in writing to:
Maxwell Johnstone, PO Box J, Waldoboro, ME, 04572
at any time prior to the Public Hearing. TDD/TTY users may call 711.
If you are physically unable to access any of the City’s/Town’s
programs or services, please call Maxwell Johnstone at 207-832-5369 Extension 4,
so that accommodations can be made.

