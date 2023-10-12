Public Hearing Notice Town of Newcastle

The Newcastle Select Board has scheduled two Public Hearings to be held on October 23, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Newcastle Fire Station Community Room located at 86 River Road, to discuss the following:

_1st Public Hearing: General Assistance Ordinance

_2nd Public Hearing Appendices A-H for 2023-2024

All interested parties are encouraged to attend. The Select Board meeting will begin immediately following the Public Hearings.

