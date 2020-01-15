Thursday, January 23 at 6:00 PM

Wiscasset Town Office, 51 Bath Road, Wiscasset, Maine

The Town of Wiscasset will hold a public meeting to discuss the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) funded Brownfields Cleanup Project at the former Mason Station Site on Birch Point Road in Wiscasset. This project will focus of the cleanup and decommissioning of the four on-Site wastewater treatment lagoons (ash ponds). The public meeting will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the Wiscasset Town Office, located at 51 Bath Road in Wiscasset. During this public meeting, project representatives will discuss the funding mechanisms, project requirements, and recommended cleanup strategies for the site.

An Analysis of Brownfields Cleanup Alternatives (ABCA) has been prepared. The Town of Wiscasset is currently receiving public comments on this document, and the public comment period will run 30 days, ending on Monday, February 17, 2020. The information repository on this project, including the ABCA, prior environmental assessments, and other environmental information is located at the Wiscasset Town Hall. These documents can be viewed electronically on the Town’s Website

(https://www.wiscasset.org/documents), or in person at the Wiscasset Town Hall during their normal business hours. For more information, contact Jaime Madore of Ransom Consulting, Inc. at 207-772-2891, or John O’Connell/Kathleen Onorato at the Wiscasset Town Hall at 207-882-8200.

