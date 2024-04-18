CLEANUP OF THE FIELDCREST MANOR SITE

126 DEPOT STREET, WALDOBORO, MAINE

Tuesday, April 30 at 5:30 PM • 1600 Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro, Maine

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection (MEDEP) and Sevee & Maher Engineers (SME) will hold a public meeting to discuss the Brownfields Cleanup Project at the Fieldcrest Manor Site located at 126 Depot Street in Waldoboro, Maine (the “Site”). This cleanup project will include the abatement of asbestos containing materials identified at the Site. The public meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at 5:30 PM at the Town of Waldoboro’s town hall located at 1600 Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro, Maine. During this public meeting, project representatives will discuss the funding mechanisms, project requirements, and recommended cleanup strategies for the Site.

An Analysis of Brownfields Cleanup Alternatives (ABCA) has been prepared. SME and the MEDEP are currently receiving public comments on this document, and the public comment period will run 30 days, ending on May 17, 2024. The information repository on this project, including the ABCA, prior environmental assessments, and other environmental information can be viewed on the MEDEP’s online “DocuWare” portal system under facility ID REM02394. The DocuWare portal may be accessed by visiting https://www.maine.gov/dep/maps-data/data.html#fi and scrolling to the “Remediation Sites Managed by the Division of Remediation” section. For more information, contact Stephen Dyer of SME at 207-829-5016, or David Chapman, MEDEP Brownfields Project Manager at 207-446-9897.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

