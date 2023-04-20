We will be flushing hydrants in Damariscotta and Newcastle during the next four weeks. Customers may experience a temporary discoloration of water and low pressure. Flushing the water main is a vital part of our maintenance program. We regret any inconvenience this may cause. If discoloration persists, please contact us at 563-3010, M-F, 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

