When: Monday, January 6, 2020 @ 6:00 pm

Where: Damariscotta Town Hall at 21 School Street

The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the following:

– Correct the Land Use Ordinance Zoning Map as it applies to Map 9 Lots 63, 64, 65, and 66 and Map 11 Lots 27, 29, and 30, all of which are owned by LincolnHealth. The zoning map incorrectly shows the properties within the General Residential District whereas the Land Use Ordinance correctly lists the properties within the Commercial 2 District.

– Expand the Medical District Shoreland Zone and the Commercial 2 District to include Map 9 Lot 2, which is owned by LincolnHealth.

– Recommend enactment of the Damariscotta Historic Preservation Ordinance. The ordinance will apply to properties within the existing Main Street Historic District. The ordinance includes provisions to expand the Historic District or include the additional areas, structures or sites with Town Meeting approval.

All interested parties are invited to attend.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

