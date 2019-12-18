Public Notice

All interested persons are invited to comment on any potential effects that may be caused to historic properties from the modification of the existing tower located on Blackberry Lane off of Back Meadow Road, Nobleboro, ME to be extended to 225-feet tall, if any such properties are located at or near the site.

Comments may be submitted by email to info@klumbenv.com or by U.S. Mail to A&D Klumb Environmental, LLC, 34 Centennial Drive, Webster, NH 03303; 603-746-5065. Questions about this facility or this notice may be directed to the above contact information. This notice is provided in accordance with the regulations of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 C.F.R. Part 1, Appendices B and C.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

