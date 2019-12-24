Nomination papers will be available at the Damariscotta Town Office for the following position:

– One Board of Selectmen/Assessors/Overseer of the Poor

for the remainder of a three-year term to expire June 2020

Nomination papers must be filed with the Town Clerk’s Office no later than Monday, January 6, 2020 by 5:30 p.m. Papers must be signed by at least 25, but not more than 100 registered Damariscotta voters. The election will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Polls will be open 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

