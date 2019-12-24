Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Public Notice Town of Damariscotta

at

Nomination papers will be available at the Damariscotta Town Office for the following position:
– One Board of Selectmen/Assessors/Overseer of the Poor
for the remainder of a three-year term to expire June 2020
Nomination papers must be filed with the Town Clerk’s Office no later than Monday, January 6, 2020 by 5:30 p.m. Papers must be signed by at least 25, but not more than 100 registered Damariscotta voters. The election will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Polls will be open 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company