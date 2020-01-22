When: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 @ 4:00 pm

Where: Damariscotta Town Hall at 21 School Street

There will be a public presentation / Q & A session on the proposed designation a TIF District.

A public hearing and special town meeting will also be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 5:30 pm. At this meeting, voters will be asked to consider approval of the designation of the TIF District and adoption of the TIF District Development Plan as outlined below:

-Shall the Town designate the Main Street Damariscotta TIF District, consisting of the parcels identified on the Town’s tax maps as Map 001 Lot 056-001; Map 010 Lot 022; Map 001 Lot 053; and encompassing approximately 33.31 acres, and adopt the Main Street Damariscotta TIF District Development Plan, all in accordance with M.R.S.A. Title 30-A Chapter 206.

Damariscotta voters are encouraged to attend.

