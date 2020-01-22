Advanced Search
PUBLIC NOTICE AOS 98 Rocky Channels School System ANNUAL BUDGET MEETING

at

Will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6 pm in the Boothbay Region Elementary Gym. Copies of the proposed 2020-2021 budget and meeting warrant are available at the Superintendent’s Offi ce, 51 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor and online at www.aos98schools.org – school board information.

