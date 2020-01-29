When: Wednesday February 5, 2020 @ 5:30 p.m.*

*With a follow up public hearing on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 @ 5:30 p.m. if necessary

Where: Town Hall Meeting Room, 21 School St. Damariscotta

The Board of Selectmen is holding a public hearing to discuss the following:

– Correct the Land Use Ordinance Zoning Map as it applies to Map 9 Lots 63, 64, 65, and 66 and Map 11 Lots 27, 29, and 30, all of which are owned by Lincoln Health. The zoning map incorrectly shows the properties within the General Residential District whereas the Land Use Ordinance correctly lists the properties within the Commercial 2 District.

– Expand the Medical District Shoreland Zone and the Commercial 2 District to include Map 9 Lot 2, which is owned by Lincoln Health.

– Recommend enactment of the Damariscotta Historic Preservation Ordinance. The ordinance will apply to properties within the existing Main Street Historic District. The ordinance includes provisions to expand the Historic District or include the additional areas, structures or sites with Town Meeting approval.

All interested parties wishing to comment on the draft ordinance are encouraged to attend the February 5th hearing.

