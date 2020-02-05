When: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 @ 5:30 pm

Where: Damariscotta Town Hall at 21 School Street

The Board of Selectmen will hold a public hearing on the following:

– Shall the Town designate the Main Street Damariscotta TIF District, consisting of the parcels identified on the Town’s tax maps as Map 001 Lot 056-001; Map 010 Lot 022; Map 001 Lot 053; and encompassing approximately 33.31 acres, and adopt the Main Street Damariscotta TIF District Development Plan, all in accordance with M.R.S.A. Title 30-A Chapter 206.

A special town meeting will take place immediately following the public hearing. At this meeting, voters will be asked to consider approval of the designation of the TIF District and adoption of the

TIF District Development Plan as outlined above.

Damariscotta voters are encouraged to attend.

