The Town of Newcastle has nomination papers available for the following Boards:

– 2 seats for the Board of Selectmen/Assessors/Overseers of the Poor

– 1 seat for School Board

Papers are available Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Town Office. The filing deadline is Ffriday, Aapril 10, 2020 no later than 12:00 pm (noon).

The Town Office hours of business are M-Th 8am-4pm & Fri 8am-12pm. Please contact the Town Clerk with any questions @ 207-563-3441 or

clerk@newcastlemaine.us

