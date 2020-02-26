The Newcastle Board of Selectmen have scheduled a Special Town Meeting to be held on March 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Newcastle Municipal Fire Station Community Room, located at 86 River Road, to consider the following articles:

ARTICLE 1: To choose a moderator by written ballot to preside at said meeting.

ARTICLE 2: Shall the Town of Newcastle enact the town manager plan as referenced in Maine Revised Statutes Title 30-A §2631?

EXPLANATION: This article replaces the current position of town administrator with the position of town manager, as defined in state law. The town manager position would become the chief executive and administrative official in the town but remains responsible to the Board of Selectmen for the administration of all town departments under their authority.

