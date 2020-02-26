Public Notice

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA) is considering a request for Federal assistance from the Town of Damariscotta to construct major improvements in its downtown waterfront area in Damariscotta in Lincoln County, Maine. Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), EDA is conducting an assessment of the potential of the proposed project to affect the environment and/or historic properties. Notice is hereby given that the project is proposed to be located in, or may affect, a floodplain and/or wetland as defined by Executive Order (EO) 11988 and/or EO 11990.

The project includes reconstruction of the paving surface, storm drainage and sewer lines, construction of a public restroom and pedestrian walkways to and from parking lot, and construction of flood prevention infrastructure. The project will be located at the municipal parking lot and adjacent areas located in the area immediately south and adjacent to the historic downtown village. Project information is available for review at the Damariscotta Town Hall, 21 School Street Damariscotta or by contacting the Town Manager at townmanager@damariscottame.com.

If you have any information regarding potential impacts to historic properties or environmental resources including wetlands or floodplains associated with this proposed project please provide it in writing to:

Richard A. Horenburger, P.E.

Economic Development Administration

900 Market Street, Room 602

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Comments received in the EDA Regional Office by 5:00 pm eastern on March 31, 2020 will be considered. A copy of the NEPA/NHPA decisional document will be available upon request at the above EDA Regional Office.

