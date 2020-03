PUBLIC NOTICE

The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Bremen Town Center.

Informal Discussion:

1) Ordinance Review

2) Bylaw Review

3) Permit Application Form Review

4) Permit Application Submission Deadline

5) Annual Report

Applications for building permits to be considered at the April Planning Board meeting must be filed with the Town Office by 12 p.m. on April 1, 2020.

