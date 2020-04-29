Public Notice

The Town of Bristol has become aware of a parcel of land which is currently identified as Owners’ Unknown, and will be identified on Bristol Tax Maps as Map 002 Lot 064-A. This parcel is approximately 9.4 acres.

The parcel in question was researched for any deed reference back to the year 1861, and it is unclear who the parcel belongs to. The Town will continue to commit a tax bill to “Owners’ Unknown” until the property has been legally identified to an owner, at which point the owner will be responsible for all taxes owed. If no owner is identified after 18 months, the property will become tax acquired by the Town and may be put out for bid under a quit claim deed.

If you believe you may be the owner of this parcel, please contact the Town with any legal reference showing such ownership. If there is an unrecorded deed, once filed with the Registry of Deeds in Lincoln County, we would be able to attach the correct ownership.

Please contact the Town of Bristol’s Assessing Department with any questions at 207-563-5270 or Assessing@bristolmaine.org

