When: Monday, May 4, 2020 @ 6:00 pm

Where: VIA Zoom Cloud Meetings

To receive an invitation to join please email townmanager@damariscottame.com

The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the following:

• Noble Gardens, Inc DBA Greenport Cannabis Damariscotta relocation – 280 Main Street – Map 06 Lot 115 – Medical Marijuana Business.

