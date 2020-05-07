The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. via ZOOM CLOUD MEETING. Further information can be found at bremenmaine.org
Application for review:
1 George McBrien
Map 006, Lot 045-005
Amend current permit
2 Peter Kiley
Map 008, Lot 009
Modification to dock
3 Thirty Acre Farm
Map 010, Lot 025
Proposed Farm Stand
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. via ZOOM CLOUD MEETING. Further information can be found at bremenmaine.org