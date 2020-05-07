Pursuant to 38 M.R.S.A. 1022, Notice is hereby given that Fred Mielke has made application within the Town of Westport Island for a License to Construct and Install a Permanent Pier and a Seasonal Ramp & Float extending approximately:

1) 72 feet +/- into Knubble Bay on Map 001, Lot #63

2) The property is abutted as follows:

on the north by Map 001, Lot #64.1 owned by Bradford Associates;

on the east by Map 001, Lot #62 owned by James McManus;

on the south by Goose Rock Passage; and

on the west by Knubble Bay.

3) Planning Board hearing date is: May 19 at 4:30 p.m. on site

4) Selectmen hearing date is: May 19 at 4:30 p.m. on site

Submitted by the Westport Island Board of Selectmen, Code Enforcement Officer (CEO) and Planning Board.

George D. Richardson, Jr.

1st Selectman

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

