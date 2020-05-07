Pursuant to 38 M.R.S.A. 1022, Notice is hereby given that Fred Mielke has made application within the Town of Westport Island for a License to Construct and Install a Permanent Pier and a Seasonal Ramp & Float extending approximately:
1) 72 feet +/- into Knubble Bay on Map 001, Lot #63
2) The property is abutted as follows:
on the north by Map 001, Lot #64.1 owned by Bradford Associates;
on the east by Map 001, Lot #62 owned by James McManus;
on the south by Goose Rock Passage; and
on the west by Knubble Bay.
3) Planning Board hearing date is: May 19 at 4:30 p.m. on site
4) Selectmen hearing date is: May 19 at 4:30 p.m. on site
Submitted by the Westport Island Board of Selectmen, Code Enforcement Officer (CEO) and Planning Board.
George D. Richardson, Jr.
1st Selectman