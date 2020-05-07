Pursuant to 38 M.R.S.A. 1022, Notice is hereby given that Robert Scribner has made application within the Town of Westport Island for a License to Construct and Install a Permanent Pier and a Seasonal Ramp & Float extending approximately:

1) 75 feet +/- into the Sheepscot River at property located on Map 003B, Lot #10.

2) The property is abutted as follows:

on the north by Map 003, Lot #10.2 owned by Alice May Brown;

on the south by Map 003, Lot #10.4 owned by Jeffrey Daigle;

on the east by the Sheepscot River; and

on the west by Map 003, Lot #9 owned by Kenneth R. Swanton

3) Planning Board hearing date is: May 19 at 3:45 p.m. on site

4) Selectmen hearing date is: May 19 at 5:15 p.m. on site

Submitted by the Westport Island Board of Selectmen, Code Enforcement Officer (CEO) and Planning Board.

George D. Richardson, Jr.

1st Selectman

