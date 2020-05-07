Pursuant to 38 M.R.S.A. 1022, Notice is hereby given that Brook Anable and Zachary Hammond have made application within the Town of Westport Island for a License to Construct and Install a Permanent Pier/Seasonal Ramp & Float extending approximately:

1) 66 feet +/- into the Back River at property located on Map 005, Lot #24.

2) The property is abutted as follows:

on the north by Map 005, Lot #25.01 owned by John McBee;

on the south by Map 005, Lot #23 owned by Richard Lorenson;

on the east by the Map 005, Lot #23 owned by Richard Lorenson; and

on the west by the Back River.

3) Planning Board hearing date is: May 19 at 3:00 p.m. on site

4) Selectmen hearing date is: May 19 at 5:45 p.m. on site

Submitted by the Westport Island Board of Selectmen, Code Enforcement Officer (CEO) and Planning Board.

George D. Richardson, Jr.

1st Selectman

