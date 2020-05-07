Advanced Search
Public Notice Town of Westport Island

Pursuant to 38 M.R.S.A. 1022, Notice is hereby given that Brook Anable and Zachary Hammond have made application within the Town of Westport Island for a License to Construct and Install a Permanent Pier/Seasonal Ramp & Float extending approximately:
1) 66 feet +/- into the Back River at property located on Map 005, Lot #24.
2) The property is abutted as follows:
on the north by Map 005, Lot #25.01 owned by John McBee;
on the south by Map 005, Lot #23 owned by Richard Lorenson;
on the east by the Map 005, Lot #23 owned by Richard Lorenson; and
on the west by the Back River.
3) Planning Board hearing date is: May 19 at 3:00 p.m. on site
4) Selectmen hearing date is: May 19 at 5:45 p.m. on site
Submitted by the Westport Island Board of Selectmen, Code Enforcement Officer (CEO) and Planning Board.

George D. Richardson, Jr.
1st Selectman

