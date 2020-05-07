Pursuant to 38 M.R.S.A. 1022, Notice is hereby given that Brook Anable and Zachary Hammond have made application within the Town of Westport Island for a License to Construct and Install a Permanent Pier/Seasonal Ramp & Float extending approximately:
1) 66 feet +/- into the Back River at property located on Map 005, Lot #24.
2) The property is abutted as follows:
on the north by Map 005, Lot #25.01 owned by John McBee;
on the south by Map 005, Lot #23 owned by Richard Lorenson;
on the east by the Map 005, Lot #23 owned by Richard Lorenson; and
on the west by the Back River.
3) Planning Board hearing date is: May 19 at 3:00 p.m. on site
4) Selectmen hearing date is: May 19 at 5:45 p.m. on site
Submitted by the Westport Island Board of Selectmen, Code Enforcement Officer (CEO) and Planning Board.
George D. Richardson, Jr.
1st Selectman