Public Notice Town of Westport Island, Maine

Pursuant to 38 M.R.S.A. 1022, notice is hereby given that Damian and Katrina Sedney have made application within the Town of Westport Island for a license to construct and install a permanent pier, ramp & float extending approximately:
1) 85 feet into the Sheepscot River at property located on Map 6,
Lot 24 on Westport Island, Maine.
2) The property is abutted as follows:
on the north by Map 6, Lot 23 owned by Karen Greenleaf;
on the south by Map –, Lot — owned by Sheepscot River;
on the east by the Map 6, Lot 25 owned by Leeman Realty; and
on the west by Map 6, Lot 28 owned by Ruth Laurayne Presby.
3) Hearing date is: August 6th, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. onsite.
Submitted by the Westport Island Board of Selectmen, and C.E.O.
George D. Richardson, Jr.
First Selectman

