Pursuant to 38 M.R.S.A. 1022, notice is hereby given that Damian and Katrina Sedney have made application within the Town of Westport Island for a license to construct and install a permanent pier, ramp & float extending approximately:

1) 85 feet into the Sheepscot River at property located on Map 6,

Lot 24 on Westport Island, Maine.

2) The property is abutted as follows:

on the north by Map 6, Lot 23 owned by Karen Greenleaf;

on the south by Map –, Lot — owned by Sheepscot River;

on the east by the Map 6, Lot 25 owned by Leeman Realty; and

on the west by Map 6, Lot 28 owned by Ruth Laurayne Presby.

3) Hearing date is: August 6th, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. onsite.

Submitted by the Westport Island Board of Selectmen, and C.E.O.

George D. Richardson, Jr.

First Selectman

