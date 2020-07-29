Pursuant to 38 M.R.S.A. 1022, notice is hereby given that Damian and Katrina Sedney have made application within the Town of Westport Island for a license to construct and install a permanent pier, ramp & float extending approximately:
1) 85 feet into the Sheepscot River at property located on Map 6,
Lot 24 on Westport Island, Maine.
2) The property is abutted as follows:
on the north by Map 6, Lot 23 owned by Karen Greenleaf;
on the south by Map –, Lot — owned by Sheepscot River;
on the east by the Map 6, Lot 25 owned by Leeman Realty; and
on the west by Map 6, Lot 28 owned by Ruth Laurayne Presby.
3) Hearing date is: August 6th, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. onsite.
Submitted by the Westport Island Board of Selectmen, and C.E.O.
George D. Richardson, Jr.
First Selectman
