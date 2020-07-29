Due to significant storm damage, the Damariscotta Public Works Department has posted a 16,000 lb weight restriction on Church Street from School Street to Main Street at Biscay Road intersection effective July 15, 2020 until further notice.
Please call the Town Office with any questions @ 563-5168
Public Notice Town of Damariscotta
