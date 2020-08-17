When: Wednesday, August 19, 2020 5:30 PM

Where: Great Salt Bay Community School at 559 Main Street

The Board of Selectmen will hold a Public Discussion on the following:

– Proposed amendments of the Damariscotta Historic Preservation Ordinance. The ordinance was approved by the voters on

March 3, 2020 and applies to properties within the existing Main Street Historic District.

This meeting will also be available on ZOOM. If you would like to be included in the zoom meeting, please contact the Town Manager at townmanager@damariscottame.com for an invite.

All interested parties are invited to attend.

Please use the gymnasium entrance at the School

