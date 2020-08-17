Advanced Search
Public Notice Town of Damariscotta Public Discussion

at

When: Wednesday, August 19, 2020 5:30 PM
Where: Great Salt Bay Community School at 559 Main Street
The Board of Selectmen will hold a Public Discussion on the following:
– Proposed amendments of the Damariscotta Historic Preservation Ordinance. The ordinance was approved by the voters on
March 3, 2020 and applies to properties within the existing Main Street Historic District.
This meeting will also be available on ZOOM. If you would like to be included in the zoom meeting, please contact the Town Manager at townmanager@damariscottame.com for an invite.
All interested parties are invited to attend.
Please use the gymnasium entrance at the School

