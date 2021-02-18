Nomination papers will be available at the Damariscotta Town Office on Thursday, February 25, 2021 for the following positions:

– One (1) Board of Selectmen/Assessors/Overseer of the Poor 3-year term

– One (1) School Board Member 3-year term

– One (1) Great Salt Bay Sanitary District Trustee 3-year term

Nomination papers must be filed with the Town Clerks Office no later than Monday, April 12, 2021 by 5:00 p.m. Papers must be signed by at least 25, but not more than 100 registered Damariscotta voters. Interested parties should call 563-5168 for an appointment to pick up and/or return nomination papers.

