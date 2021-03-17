Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Public Notice TOWN OF WESTPORT ISLAND, MAINE

at

Pursuant to 38 MRSA 1022 notice is hereby given that Greg Gale, Maria Rader and Carolyn Cannuscio have made application with the Town of Westport Island for a license to construct and install a permanent pier, seasonal ramp and float extending approximately:
1) 65± feet into the Sasanoa River at property located on Map 1
Lot #78 on Westport Island, Maine.
2) The property is abutted as follows:
on the North, by Map 1 Lot #77.1 owned by Richard Hopper;
on the South, by Map 1 Lot #79 owned by Gregory Gale;
on the East, by Map 1 Lot 79.01 owned by Elisha Pierce III
and Timothy and Gregory Gale; and
on the West, by the Sasanoa River.
3) Hearing date is Tuesday, March 23rd 2021 at 2:00 pm
on site with the Planning Board and Selectmen.
Submitted by the Westport Island Board of Selectmen, and C.E.O.

George D. Richardson, Jr.
First Selectman

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^