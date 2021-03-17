Pursuant to 38 MRSA 1022 notice is hereby given that Greg Gale, Maria Rader and Carolyn Cannuscio have made application with the Town of Westport Island for a license to construct and install a permanent pier, seasonal ramp and float extending approximately:

1) 65± feet into the Sasanoa River at property located on Map 1

Lot #78 on Westport Island, Maine.

2) The property is abutted as follows:

on the North, by Map 1 Lot #77.1 owned by Richard Hopper;

on the South, by Map 1 Lot #79 owned by Gregory Gale;

on the East, by Map 1 Lot 79.01 owned by Elisha Pierce III

and Timothy and Gregory Gale; and

on the West, by the Sasanoa River.

3) Hearing date is Tuesday, March 23rd 2021 at 2:00 pm

on site with the Planning Board and Selectmen.

Submitted by the Westport Island Board of Selectmen, and C.E.O.

George D. Richardson, Jr.

First Selectman

