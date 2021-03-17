Pursuant to 38 MRSA 1022 notice is hereby given that Greg Gale, Maria Rader and Carolyn Cannuscio have made application with the Town of Westport Island for a license to construct and install a permanent pier, seasonal ramp and float extending approximately:
1) 65± feet into the Sasanoa River at property located on Map 1
Lot #78 on Westport Island, Maine.
2) The property is abutted as follows:
on the North, by Map 1 Lot #77.1 owned by Richard Hopper;
on the South, by Map 1 Lot #79 owned by Gregory Gale;
on the East, by Map 1 Lot 79.01 owned by Elisha Pierce III
and Timothy and Gregory Gale; and
on the West, by the Sasanoa River.
3) Hearing date is Tuesday, March 23rd 2021 at 2:00 pm
on site with the Planning Board and Selectmen.
Submitted by the Westport Island Board of Selectmen, and C.E.O.
George D. Richardson, Jr.
First Selectman