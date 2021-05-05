GSBSD will be flushing hydrants in the towns of Damariscotta and Newcastle during the next four weeks. Customers may experience a temporary discoloration of water and low pressure. Flushing the water is a vital part of our maintenance program. We regret any inconvenience this may cause. If discoloration persists, please contact the office at 563-3010, Mon.-Fri., 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

