ANNUAL BUDGET MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 6 pm in the Boothbay Region Elementary School Gym. Copies of the proposed 2021-2022 budget and meeting warrant are available at the Superintendent’s Offi ce,
51 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor and online at www.aos98schools.org – school board information.
Or email info@aos98schools.org
PUBLIC NOTICE Boothbay – Boothbay Harbor Community School District
ANNUAL BUDGET MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 6 pm in the Boothbay Region Elementary School Gym. Copies of the proposed 2021-2022 budget and meeting warrant are available at the Superintendent’s Offi ce,