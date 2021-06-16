ANNUAL BUDGET MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 6 pm in the Boothbay Region Elementary School Gym. Copies of the proposed 2021-2022 budget and meeting warrant are available at the Superintendent’s Offi ce,

51 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor and online at www.aos98schools.org – school board information.

Or email info@aos98schools.org

