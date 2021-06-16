Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

PUBLIC NOTICE Boothbay – Boothbay Harbor Community School District

at

ANNUAL BUDGET MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 6 pm in the Boothbay Region Elementary School Gym. Copies of the proposed 2021-2022 budget and meeting warrant are available at the Superintendent’s Offi ce,
51 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor and online at www.aos98schools.org – school board information.
Or email info@aos98schools.org

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^