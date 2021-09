WHEN: Wednesday, September 15, 2021 @ 4:00 pm

WHERE: US Route 1 (across from Reunion Station)

The Planning Board will conduct a site visit on the following:

– US Route 1 (across from Reunion Station) to review the location of a proposed commercial solar array.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend.

Comments & questions may be sent prior to the meeting to Town Planner, Bob Faunce at rfaunce8@gmail.com

