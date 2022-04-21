Advanced Search
Public Notice Great Salt Bay Sanitary District, Water Division

GSBSD will be flushing hydrants in the towns of Damariscotta and Newcastle during the next four weeks. Customers may experience a temporary discoloration of water and low pressure. Flushing the water is a vital part of our maintenance program. We regret any inconvenience this may cause. If discoloration persists, please contact the office at 563-3010, Mon.-Fri., 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

