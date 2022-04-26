Public Notice

The Town of Westport Island will be issuing two (2) Resident Commercial and two (2) Non-Resident Commercial Shellfish licenses for the 2022-2023 Shellfish Season that is set to begin on May 5, 2022. Licensing will follow the process contained in Section 5 of the Town of Westport Island Shellfish Conservation Ordinance.

The license applicant must produce two pieces of acceptable identification showing current residence address. The Applications for all shellfish licenses are available at the Town Office and can be obtained during normal office hours. The Westport Island Town Office is open from11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays.

All shellfish licenses will go on sale starting at 11 am on Thursday, May 5, at the Westport Island Town Office.

A Commercial Harvester License Credit program has been created to establish priority in issuing commercial licenses. Details of this credit program are available at the Town Office.

Resident Recreational Licenses will be limited to thirty-one (31) and Non-Resident Recreational Licenses are limited to four (4).

License Fees

Resident Commercial Shellfish License…………$150.00

Non-Resident Commercial Shellfish License……$300.00

Resident Recreational Shellfish License…………$ 15.00

Non-Resident Recreational Shellfish License……$ 30.00

