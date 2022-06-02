Will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in the Boothbay Region Elementary School Gym.

Copies of the proposed 2022-2023 budget and meeting warrant are available at the Superintendent’s Office,

51 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor and online at www.aos98schools.org – school board information.

Or email info@aos98schools.org

