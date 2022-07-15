Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Public Notice Wiscasset School Department

at

Notice to all persons who ended their education in Wiscasset Public Schools in 2015 or to their parents: The Wiscasset School Department may have special education records in its possession for those students and will destroy such records after Aug. 11, 2022.If you would like to have these records rather than having them destroyed please contact the Wiscasset Schools Department at 225 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, Maine 04578, or call 207.882.4104 prior to Aug. 11, 2022 to make arrangements for obtaining the records. The School Department shall permanently maintain a record of a student’s name, address, phone number, grades, attendance
record, classes attended, grade level completed, and year completed.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^