Notice to all persons who ended their education in Wiscasset Public Schools in 2015 or to their parents: The Wiscasset School Department may have special education records in its possession for those students and will destroy such records after Aug. 11, 2022.If you would like to have these records rather than having them destroyed please contact the Wiscasset Schools Department at 225 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, Maine 04578, or call 207.882.4104 prior to Aug. 11, 2022 to make arrangements for obtaining the records. The School Department shall permanently maintain a record of a student’s name, address, phone number, grades, attendance

record, classes attended, grade level completed, and year completed.

