Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

PUBLIC NOTICE

at

The Citizens of Lincoln County are invited to a Public Hearing on the Lincoln County Budget Requests for 2023, to be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Lincoln County Regional Planning Building at 297 Bath Road in Wiscasset.
CONCERNED CITIZENS ARE URGED TO ATTEND

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^