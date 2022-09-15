The Citizens of Lincoln County are invited to a Public Hearing on the Lincoln County Budget Requests for 2023, to be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Lincoln County Regional Planning Building at 297 Bath Road in Wiscasset.
CONCERNED CITIZENS ARE URGED TO ATTEND
PUBLIC NOTICE
